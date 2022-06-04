United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Financial Comparison

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 26.16% 9.45% 0.86% Capital One Financial 34.71% 18.66% 2.67%

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Security Bancshares pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.17 $10.10 million $0.65 11.78 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.52 $12.39 billion $25.43 4.88

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 1 7 13 0 2.57

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $169.23, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

