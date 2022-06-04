Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.