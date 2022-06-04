US Capital Advisors Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

