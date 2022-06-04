US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by US Capital Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.81.

ENB opened at C$58.93 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.83 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The company has a market cap of C$119.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.00.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock worth $559,518 over the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

