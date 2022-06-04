US Capital Advisors Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by US Capital Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

