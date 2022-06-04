US Capital Advisors Reiterates Overweight Rating for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

