USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.91. 192,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.