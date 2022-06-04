Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.17. 217,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

