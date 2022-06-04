Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post $446.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $344.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

