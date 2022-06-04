Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 395,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

