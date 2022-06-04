Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 97.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 214,197 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vaxart by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 214,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

