Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

