Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $232.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

