Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the lowest is $37.59 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.88 million to $186.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.37 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $27.24 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.