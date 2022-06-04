Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL opened at $27.24 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

