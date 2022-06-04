Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 331,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,612. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Verint Systems by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 220,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Verint Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 852,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

