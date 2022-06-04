Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

In other Via Renewables news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862 in the last ninety days. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

