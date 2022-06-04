Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.06 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $783,376. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
