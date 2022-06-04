Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.06 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $783,376. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

