Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

VGZ stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

