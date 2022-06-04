VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 9,148 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

