VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.65. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.14.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

