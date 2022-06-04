Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $113,243 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 253,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,527. The company has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

