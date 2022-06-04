Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $113,243 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 253,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,527. The company has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
