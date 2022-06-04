Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

