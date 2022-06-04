Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have commented on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.