Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after buying an additional 203,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

