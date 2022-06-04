Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMC. StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.