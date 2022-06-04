WEX (NYSE:WEX) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Head to Head Contrast

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.81 $1.03 billion $2.09 26.16 WEX $1.85 billion 4.15 $140,000.00 $2.76 61.90

CDK Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEX. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 14.28% 67.84% 11.15% WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDK Global and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50 WEX 0 5 7 0 2.58

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. WEX has a consensus price target of $205.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than CDK Global.

Summary

WEX beats CDK Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

