Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

WMB stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

