WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get WM Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WM Technology by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 800,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. 698,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,162. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.