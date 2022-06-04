Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

WWD stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $26,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

