Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock valued at $59,780,806. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.74. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

