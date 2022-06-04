Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.77.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock valued at $59,780,806. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Workday stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.74. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Workday (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.