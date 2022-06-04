Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRDLY. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. Worldline has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

