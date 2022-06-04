Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XNCR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Xencor has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,173 shares of company stock valued at $149,826. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

