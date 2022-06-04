XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head to Head Contrast

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A XPeng -22.63% -14.59% -9.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

XPeng has a consensus target price of $43.02, suggesting a potential upside of 79.48%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 52.37 -$16.42 million N/A N/A XPeng $3.29 billion 5.85 -$753.78 million ($1.08) -22.19

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats XPeng on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

