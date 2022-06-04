Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,024. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $1.4046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.