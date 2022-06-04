Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce ($1.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.76). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.13) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 240,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

