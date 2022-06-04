Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 271,630 shares valued at $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,191,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $753.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

