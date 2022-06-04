Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.92.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. 89,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

