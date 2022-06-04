Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.