Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

