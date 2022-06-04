Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

