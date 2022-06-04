Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

BAX stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

