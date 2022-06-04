Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 955,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 222.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 796,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 550,032 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

