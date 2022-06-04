Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 948,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

