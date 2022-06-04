Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. 1,041,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,905. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

