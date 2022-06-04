Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. 1,041,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

