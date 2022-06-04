Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 227,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,185. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

