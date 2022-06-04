Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorMedix.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:CRMD remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.41.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

