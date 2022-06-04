Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $549.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $549.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.00 million and the lowest is $545.24 million. Primo Water reported sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

