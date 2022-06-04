Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $32.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $34.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.93 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $35.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of PXS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

