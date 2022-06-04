Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,051. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

